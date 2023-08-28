UK air traffic control hit by ‘network-wide failure’, airlines say ‘international flights may face delays’1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 04:49 PM IST
'We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault' a spokesperson said.
Britain’s air traffic control system said it is experiencing a “technical issue" that could delay flights on Monday, the end of a holiday weekend and a busy day for air traffic travel.
