UK air traffic control hit by 'network-wide failure', airlines say 'international flights may face delays'

UK air traffic control hit by ‘network-wide failure’, airlines say ‘international flights may face delays’

28 Aug 2023, 04:49 PM IST

  • 'We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault' a spokesperson said.

FILE PHOTO: A view of NATS air traffic control as London City Airport is set to become the first major international airport to operate a remote control tower, in Swanwick, Britain

Britain’s air traffic control system said it is experiencing a “technical issue" that could delay flights on Monday, the end of a holiday weekend and a busy day for air traffic travel.

The National Air Traffic Service said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault."

Scottish airline Loganair said there has been “a network-wide failure of U.K. air traffic control computer systems."

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays," it said.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for further details)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 05:20 PM IST
