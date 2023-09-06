The UK airport is seeing a delay in security as UK Police continues a manhunt for an escaped soldier who is facing terrorism charges. According to media reports, a manhunt has been launched after a terror suspect escaped on Wednesday morning. The escaped soldier has been identified as Daniel Abed Khalife. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The twenty year old was awaiting trial after being accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base while serving in the Army.

UK ports and airports have been put on high alert as passengers leaving the country face further checks, reported BBC.

Police advised the public not to approach Khalife, who is 6ft 2ins tall (1.88m) and was wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers, and brown steel toe cap boots.

According to The Mirror, Glasgow airport in UK succumbed to utter chaos, after a manhunt for a soldier was declared a ‘national incident’. The report further stated a national incident has been declared in the hunt for a suspected terrorist who has escaped from prison after "clinging to a delivery van dressed in a chef's uniform" on Wednesday morning.

This is the second incidence in a gap of few days which caused inconvenience for travellers using the airports in the United Kingdom. Recently, hundreds of thousands of passengers, including families on summer holidays, faced disruption due to cancellations and delays linked to the system fault.

The UK air traffic system failure that resulted in more than 2,000 flights being cancelled has been blamed on “an extremely rare set of circumstances", UK aviation regulator said, in its own review. Thousands of passengers were stranded abroad for days after 1,500 flights were cancelled on August 28, during one of the busiest travel periods of the summer.

At a previous court appearance in February, Khalife, who was based at barracks in central England at the time of the alleged offences, was accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information "likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".

He was also charged with making a bomb hoax by placing three cannisters with wires on a desk "with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite".