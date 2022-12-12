Passengers faced delays and cancellations as the London airport had to cancelled and divert several flights on Sunday due to extreme weather conditions as heavy snow swept across the country.

According to news report by BBC nearly 316 flight were cancelled to and from the capital’s airports over the weekend. Several passengers on various flights that were heading for Stansted and Gatwick airports touched down at as Amsterdam and Newcastle airports.

Around 40 flights to and from Stansted, mainly on the Irish airline, have so far been grounded.

“Due to ongoing severe snowy weather across the UK, Stansted runway has closed temporarily disrupting flights to/from the airport last night and today. Affected passengers have been notified and advised of their options. As the snowy weather continues across the UK, our teams are working hard to minimise disruption to customers and Ryanair advises all customers flying from the UK today to check the Ryanair website/app for flight status updates before travelling to the airport. We sincerely apologise for these weather-related disruptions which are entirely beyond our control," said a spokesperson for Ryanair.

Nearly 37 flights were cancelled on Monday from Gatwick before lunchtime, with EasyJet the worst affected airline.

London City Airport said it was 'experiencing some disruption this morning' due to aircraft being out of position after the 'significant amount of cancellations' on Sunday night, said BBC.

About 50 flights were cancelled at Heathrow on Monday, while Gatwick Airport said there were still delays and cancellations and urged passengers to contact their airlines directly.

“Like all airlines operating to or from London, our schedule has been affected by continuing adverse winter weather conditions. We’ve apologised to our customers and are doing everything we can to ensure as many are able to travel as possible. We’re refunding or rebooking anyone whose flight has been cancelled and providing refreshment vouchers and hotel accommodation where needed," said a spokesperson for British Airways.

Train lines across the country have also been affected by the weather.