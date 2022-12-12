UK airports cancel, diverts several flights due to heavy snow

“Due to ongoing severe snowy weather across the UK, Stansted runway has closed temporarily disrupting flights to/from the airport last night and today. Affected passengers have been notified and advised of their options. As the snowy weather continues across the UK, our teams are working hard to minimise disruption to customers and Ryanair advises all customers flying from the UK today to check the Ryanair website/app for flight status updates before travelling to the airport. We sincerely apologise for these weather-related disruptions which are entirely beyond our control," said a spokesperson for Ryanair.