UK airports cyber attack: Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands customers’ data accessed; passenger safety unaffected

Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which operates three major UK airports, has confirmed that an unauthorised third party accessed a quantity of customer data in a cybersecurity incident.

The breach affected information connected to car park, lounge and Fast Track bookings, as well as in-airport Wi-Fi registrations at Manchester Airport, London Stansted Airport and East Midlands Airport.

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MAG said it moved quickly to contain the incident and has been working with specialist advisers and relevant authorities.

What customer data was accessed? According to MAG, the compromised information includes:

-Customer email addresses

-Phone numbers

-Vehicle registration numbers

-Postcodes

The airport operator stressed that bank and payment details were not exposed.

“Neither MAG nor the system accessed hold customers’ bank or payment details,” the company said.

MAG also said it is taking steps to protect customers and its systems following the incident.

Passenger safety and airport operations unaffected Despite the cybersecurity breach, MAG said there had been no impact on passenger safety or aviation security.

“At no point has passenger safety or aviation security been compromised,” the company said.

The incident has also not caused any operational disruption at the three airports.

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“Airport operations remain unaffected and customer parking services continue to operate normally,” MAG said.

Authorities informed MAG said it has informed the relevant authorities and is cooperating with them as the incident is addressed.

The operator said it had immediately contained the risk and was working with specialist advisers to protect its customers and systems.

The company also apologised to customers for any concern or inconvenience caused by the breach.

“We would like to reassure customers that Manchester Airport Group takes the security of customer information extremely seriously,” MAG said.

Millions of passengers use affected airports The three airports collectively handle tens of millions of passengers each year, according to the Independent.

Manchester Airport recorded more than 32 million travellers over the past 12 months, while Stansted Airport handled more than 30 million passengers. East Midlands Airport recorded around 4 million passengers during the same period, according to figures cited by The Independent.

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