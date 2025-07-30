UK: All international flights affected as Nats Swanwick air traffic control down - ' We are limiting number of aircraft.

All international flights affected in UK have been affected after NATS, which operates two air traffic control centres in the UK, is down.

NATS issues statement

NATS has issued a statement in this regard, saying, “As a result of a technical issue at NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre, we are limiting the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety, which is always our first priority.”

“We apologise for any delays this may cause. Our engineers are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we are working closely with airlines to help minimise disruption. At this stage we cannot say how long it will be before operations are back to normal. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight,” the statement continued.

Gatwick Airport issues statement Gatwick Airport also issued a statement about international flights being affected in the region.

“A technical issue impacting NATS is affecting all outbound flights across the UK. There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved. We are working with NATS to resume flights as quickly as possible. Inbound flights are still landing at the airport. Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline,” the statement by Gatwick Airport read.

Newcastle International Airport has also issued a statement on X in this regard, saying, “An issue in London’s airspace is impacting national airport operations and all departures are currently suspended. We will provide an update in due course.”