UK announces funding to tackle ‘pro-Khalistan’ extremism as MEA flags 'security threat'1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 05:25 AM IST
UK announces additional funding to tackle pro-Khalistan extremism amid security concerns.
The UK announced additional funding to "tackle pro-Khalistan extremism on Friday amid growing security concerns. India has repeatedly urged UK to take action against extremist and radical elements - especially in the wake of attacks against the Indian High Commission in London earlier this year. The fund of around ₹1 crore was announced following a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat in Delhi.