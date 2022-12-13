UK announces tough measures to tackle illegal immigration, Albanians to return

UK announces tough measures to tackle illegal immigration, Albanians to return2 min read . 08:33 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced that it has chalked out a deal with Albania to speed up up the return of Albanian asylum seekers.
A lot of Albanians have arrived to the UK by small boats. They make up to a third of those arriving in UK.
"Today I am introducing new measures to deliver on our promise to tackle illegal immigration. We are announcing a new deal with Albania to speed up the return of Albanian asylum seekers, who make up a third of those arriving to the UK by small boats," said UK PM Rishi Sunak in a tweet.
UK has introduced a dedicated and unified Small Boats Command Centre in order to step up how to police the channel.
"This will bring together our military and civilian capabilities in a coordinated response to intelligence, channel boat crossing, processing and enforcement," he said.
UK is doubling the funding of the National Crime Agency to tackle immigration crime in Europe. It plans to add 200 new staff to step up immigration enforcement.
"We’re also adding 200 new staff to step up our immigration enforcement. These extra resources in turn will allow us to increase raids on illegal working by 50%," he said.
The government has identified sites to house 10,000 migrants in disused holiday parks, student accommodation and military sites, with thousands more places to be added in the coming months in a bid to reduce the multi-million pound bill for hotel accommodation.
"We are moving up to 10,000 people out of expensive hotel accommodation into low-cost sites like disused holiday parks and former student halls," Sunak added.
The government in order to tackle the illegal immigration is planning to double the number of caseworkers to streamline the asylum process.
"As a result of all these changes, we will triple staff productivity. I expect to abolish the backlog of initial asylum decisions by the end of next year," Sunak added.
