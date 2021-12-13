Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  UK antitrust regulator looks into Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance deal

UK antitrust regulator looks into Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance deal

A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California U.S.
1 min read . 03:34 PM IST Reuters

  • The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has been stepping up its regulation of Big Tech, said it was considering if the deal would result in lesser competition in the UK market

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday it will look into Microsoft Corp's $16 billion purchase of artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc.

Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday it will look into Microsoft Corp's $16 billion purchase of artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has been stepping up its regulation of Big Tech, said it was considering if the deal would result in lesser competition in the UK market.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has been stepping up its regulation of Big Tech, said it was considering if the deal would result in lesser competition in the UK market.

Microsoft announced it would buy Nuance in April to boost its presence in cloud services for healthcare. The deal has already received regulatory approval in the United States and Australia, without remedies given.

Microsoft announced it would buy Nuance in April to boost its presence in cloud services for healthcare. The deal has already received regulatory approval in the United States and Australia, without remedies given.

Reuters reported last week the deal, which will be Microsoft's second biggest after its $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016, was set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval.

Reuters reported last week the deal, which will be Microsoft's second biggest after its $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016, was set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval.

Microsoft has also been in preliminary talks with the CMA ahead of a formal request for approval of the Nuance deal, the sources had said.

Microsoft has also been in preliminary talks with the CMA ahead of a formal request for approval of the Nuance deal, the sources had said.

Microsoft and Nuance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Microsoft and Nuance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Interested parties have until Jan. 10 to comment on the deal, the CMA said.

Interested parties have until Jan. 10 to comment on the deal, the CMA said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!