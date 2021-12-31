The Pfizer drug, Paxlovid, was authorized for use in people over 18 with mild to moderate Covid and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government wants an armory of weapons to fight the pandemic, including vaccines and antiviral treatments, and has been rolling them out as fast as it can as the omicron variant advances.

Britain has ordered 2.75 million courses of the Pfizer drug, which gained emergency use authorization in the U.S. last week. The U.K. has also ordered Merck’s pill, molnupiravir, developed with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, which was approved by the British regulator in November.

