"This is a further boost to the UK's hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
The government hopes the single-dose jab "will play an important role in the months to come", he added, as young people come forward for their vaccinations amid concern over the rise of the so-called variant first detected in India.
Britain has ordered 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The authorisation gives Britain the fourth shot in its arsenal, though its use may be initially limited given more than half the population has already received one vaccine dose.
The European Medicines Agency said in April that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelet count should be added to its product information following cases in the United States.
The vaccine was found to be 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe coronavirus infection, according to a US trial.