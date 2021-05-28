The UK on Friday cleared a Covid-19 vaccine for use from Johnson & Johnson , the first single-dose shot to be authorised in Britain.

The country's drug regulator gave the green light for the coronavirus vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

"This is a further boost to the UK's hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

The government hopes the single-dose jab "will play an important role in the months to come", he added, as young people come forward for their vaccinations amid concern over the rise of the so-called variant first detected in India.

Britain has ordered 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The authorisation gives Britain the fourth shot in its arsenal, though its use may be initially limited given more than half the population has already received one vaccine dose.

The European Medicines Agency said in April that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelet count should be added to its product information following cases in the United States.

The vaccine was found to be 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe coronavirus infection, according to a US trial.

Britain has administered more than 62 million shots so far, mainly using the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. It has also approved the use of the Moderna vaccine.

After months of falling cases, infections have started to rise again due to the emergence of a variant linked to India, which has put in doubt plans for a full reopening of the country on 21 June.

