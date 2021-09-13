UK approves vaccines for 12-15 yr olds, aims to avoid lockdowns

“Some decisions are completely, barn-door obvious," he told reporters. "If you are talking to someone who is 85 and they are choosing not to get vaccinated, the short answer is ‘Just get the jab, this is going to have a very high chance of stopping you dying.’ Whereas actually, in this situation, it is a more difficult one and I think it is appropriate, therefore, that people have taken longer to get to this and to make sure that we have weighed all the different elements up to get this right."

