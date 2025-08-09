UK arrests 280 in crackdown on illegal delivery riders

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - British authorities arrested almost one in five people they checked in a week-long crackdown on migrants working illegally as delivery riders last month, the government's interior ministry said on Saturday.

Immigration enforcement officers stopped and questioned 1,780 individuals between July 20 and 27 and 280 people were arrested, the interior ministry said, adding asylum support was being reviewed for 53 of those detained.

The operation was part of a push by the government to tackle illegal migration which also includes new legal requirements for companies to verify workers' immigration status.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing pressure to show voters he can counter illegal immigration with support rising for Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.

"This government is making sure rules are respected and enforced," border security minister Angela Eagle said.

As well as the arrests, civil penalty notices were issued to 51 businesses, including car washes and restaurants, which could face fines for employing illegal workers, the ministry said.

Police seized 71 vehicles, including 58 e-bikes, and confiscated 8,000 pounds ($10,751.20) in cash and 460,000 pounds worth of illicit cigarettes.

The interior ministry said immigration enforcement teams would receive a 5 million-pound funding boost for the work tackling illegal working.

Last month, the government struck a new deal with food delivery firms, including Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, to share information aimed at preventing illegal working.

In the 12 months to July, Britain returned 35,052 people with no right to remain, up 13% on the previous 12 months.

France this week agreed to accept some undocumented migrants who arrive in Britain by small boats with Britain accepting from France an equal number of legitimate asylum seekers with family ties in the country.

