UK bans smoking for anyone born after 2009 as Tobacco and Vapes Bill clears Parliament

Under the new rules, individuals who do not turn 18 before January 1, 2027 will never be legally allowed to purchase cigarettes or other tobacco products.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published21 Apr 2026, 10:11 PM IST
Anyone born on or after January 1, 2009 will face a lifelong prohibition on purchasing tobacco. (Representative Image: Pixabay)
Anyone born on or after January 1, 2009 will face a lifelong prohibition on purchasing tobacco. (Representative Image: Pixabay)

The United Kingdom is on the verge of introducing one of the world’s toughest anti-smoking laws, after a landmark bill aimed at creating a “smoke-free generation” cleared its final parliamentary hurdle. The legislation now awaits formal approval from King Charles III to become law.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, first introduced in 2024 under the current Labour government, was approved by both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, marking a significant milestone in the country’s public health policy.

Lifelong ban for future generations

At the heart of the legislation is a gradual but permanent ban on tobacco sales for younger generations. Under the new rules, individuals who do not turn 18 before January 1, 2027 will never be legally allowed to purchase cigarettes or other tobacco products.

Technically, the legal age for buying tobacco—currently set at 18—will increase by one year every year starting in 2027. This effectively means that anyone born on or after January 1, 2009 will face a lifelong prohibition on purchasing tobacco.

Implementation

The law will apply across all four nations of the UK—England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland—and has been developed in coordination with devolved governments in Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Retailers who violate the rules by selling tobacco products to ineligible individuals will face financial penalties.

Stricter controls on smoking and vaping

The bill also introduces sweeping new restrictions on smoking and vaping. Indoor smoke-free areas will be expanded to include certain outdoor public spaces, such as children’s playgrounds and areas outside schools and hospitals.

In addition, most indoor locations where smoking is banned will also become vape-free. Vaping will also be prohibited in vehicles carrying anyone under the age of 18, aligning with existing smoking laws.

However, smoking will still be permitted in designated outdoor areas of pubs, bars and hospitality venues, as well as in private homes.

Tighter regulation and advertising ban

The government will gain new powers to regulate tobacco, nicotine and vaping products, including their flavours and packaging. A registration system for such products entering the UK will also be introduced to strengthen oversight.

Advertising for both smoking and vaping products will be banned under the new framework.

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