UK bans TikTok on govt phones amid growing security concerns1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:38 PM IST
The British government has banned TikTok from official devices. The move follows similar restrictions recently imposed by the US, Canada and European Commission.
The UK banned the use of TikTok on government phones on Thursday, following similar restrictions in the US and Canada. The development came even as the ByteDance-owned company claimed the Biden administration has urged its Chinese owners divest their stakes in the popular app.
