After US’s crackdown on illegal immigrants who are being deported to their countries of origin in military planes, UK has also planned to crack down on illegal immigrants by refusing to grant citizenship to asylum seekers who entered the nation illegally.

The new rule, which came into force from Feb 10 2025 bars any illegal entrant to secure UK citizenship. While in the US, it is common for the immigrants to enter through Mexican border -- in the UK, immigrants cross English Channel in small boats.

What is the new citizenship rule with regards to illegal immigrants? Any person applying for citizenship from 10 February 2025, who previously entered the UK illegally will normally be refused, regardless of the time that has passed since the illegal entry took place.

What is the trigger for this new rule? A number of immigrants enter UK by crossing English Channel through dangerous routes. A dangerous journey includes, but is not limited to, travelling by small boat or concealed in a vehicle or other conveyance.

Why is this a controversial rule? UK is a signatory to international law treaties, such as the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which state that asylum seekers and refugees should not be penalised for illegal entry.

How common is it to come in small boats? It is a common practice to illegally enter UK via English Channel in small boats. Since 2018, when figures were first recorded, more than 150,000 people have arrived in small boats. As at 10 February 1,554 people had crossed the Channel since the start of 2025, reported BBC.

Did the previous governments do anything similar? Yes, the previous conservative government ran the campaign ‘Stop the Boats’ wherein it also made a rule that asylum seeker will be deported to Rwanda, an African country. From there, they could process their applications rather than from the UK. The first flight was supposed to be sent in June 2022, but legal intervention had prevented this.