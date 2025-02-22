UK bars citizenship for those who enter via Dunki route. What is the new rule for immigrants? An explainer

After US’s crackdown on illegal immigrants who are being deported to their countries of origin in military planes, UK has also planned to crack down on illegal immigrants by refusing to grant citizenship to asylum seekers who entered the nation illegally.
The new rule, which came into force from Feb 10 2025 bars any illegal entrant to secure UK citizenship. While in the US, it is common for the immigrants to enter through Mexican border -- in the UK, immigrants cross English Channel in small boats.
Any person applying for citizenship from 10 February 2025, who previously entered the UK illegally will normally be refused, regardless of the time that has passed since the illegal entry took place.
A number of immigrants enter UK by crossing English Channel through dangerous routes. A dangerous journey includes, but is not limited to, travelling by small boat or concealed in a vehicle or other conveyance.
UK is a signatory to international law treaties, such as the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which state that asylum seekers and refugees should not be penalised for illegal entry.
It is a common practice to illegally enter UK via English Channel in small boats. Since 2018, when figures were first recorded, more than 150,000 people have arrived in small boats. As at 10 February 1,554 people had crossed the Channel since the start of 2025, reported BBC.
Yes, the previous conservative government ran the campaign ‘Stop the Boats’ wherein it also made a rule that asylum seeker will be deported to Rwanda, an African country. From there, they could process their applications rather than from the UK. The first flight was supposed to be sent in June 2022, but legal intervention had prevented this.
The latest rule has been challenged in the court by a refugee from 21-year-old Afghan who arrived in the UK at the age of 14, after fleeing the Taliban. He was reportedly brought to Britain in a lorry. Later, he was granted refugee status and after five years was granted indefinite leave to remain, a prelude to citizenship. He was due to apply for British citizenship on March 1.