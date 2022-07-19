UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat builds

UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat builds3 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 04:51 PM IST
- The highest temperature previously recorded in Britain was 38.7 C (101.7 F), a record set in 2019. Tuesday's record was in Charlwood, England
Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday, with a provisional reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the country's weather office — and the heat was only expected to rise.