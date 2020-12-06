UK cabinet to back Boris Johnson over no-deal Brexit: Report

UK cabinet ministers said they will back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a no-deal Brexit , The Times reported on Sunday.

As many as 13 cabinet ministers, including eight who opposed Brexit, said they would support no-deal if Johnson concludes that is necessary, the report added.

A fair deal to be done for both sides

Britain and European Union negotiators will reportedly meet in Brussels today in what the British team said was a final throw of the dice to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke on Saturday, and instructed their teams to resume the talks in a last ditch attempt to bridge significant differences.

Both sides acknowledge that time is running out to strike a deal before a transition arrangement expires at the end of the year and sources gave a pessimistic readout after Johnson and von der Leyen spoke on Saturday.

"This is the final throw of the dice," a British source close to the negotiations said.

"There is a fair deal to be done that works for both sides but this will only happen if the EU is willing to respect the fundamental principles of sovereignty and control."

With agency inputs

