UK health minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday that the coronavirus numbers could rise to 100,000 a day, but the government will not implement its so-called "plan B" contingency measures at this time.

"We're looking closely at the data, and we won't be implementing our plan B of contingency measures at this point, but will be staying vigilant, preparing for all eventualities," the health minister said at conference.

Meanwhile, Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, said that Britain's daily numbers of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths are high and moving in the wrong direction as winter approaches.

Addressing a press conference, Harries said, "We are kicking off winter at a really high level of cases."

Speaking specifically about the daily number of deaths, which has risen markedly in recent days, Harries said: "Again, these are moving in the wrong direction."

The Britain government has also announced deals to secure two new Covid-19 treatments, including Merck & Co.’s groundbreaking pill, as it defended its decision to hold off on reimposing restrictions despite a surge in cases.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid hailed the two antivirals as a “new defense in our arsenal" against coronavirus. The government has secured 480,000 courses of Merck’s molnupiravir and 250,000 courses of Pfizer’s PF-07321332/ritonavir, the Department of Health and Social Care said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Antivirals are used to either treat those who are infected with a virus or protect exposed people from becoming infected. The drugs are subject to approval by the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency before they can be rolled out to patients.

Ministers are focusing on the development of these treatments and the national rollout of booster vaccines and first shots to teenagers rather than immediately turning to “Plan B" measures to keep the virus under control.

Under “Plan B," announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month, masks could be made mandatory in crowded spaces, vaccine passports could be made compulsory for large events and people could once again be advised to work from home. That will only happen if the National Health Service is at risk of being overwhelmed, Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain has said.

But ministers have ruled out a wider lockdown this winter. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Times Radio that while case levels are high, hospitalizations and deaths are much lower than at the start of the year. He attributed that to a successful vaccination program.

“We’ve got a fast growing economy; people are getting back to work, getting back to normal life," Kwarteng said. “Any talk of lockdowns is just not at all helpful and it’s not going to happen."

In a Downing Street press conference today -- the first for five weeks -- Javid will encourage more elderly and vulnerable people to take up the offer of booster shots. He’s expected to resist calls from the National Health Service Confederation, which speaks for the healthcare system, to enact Plan B now.

