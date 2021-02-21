UK: Cases of S African, Brazil Covid variants are falling, says Matt Hancock

Cases of Covid-19 linked to the South Africa and Brazil mutations are falling in Britain, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said today.

Hancock said that there had been around 300 cases of the South African variant, which may undermine the vaccination programme, but that they were from over a month ago, reported news agency Reuters.

"The latest data shows that there's around a dozen new ones, so a much, much smaller number, and each time we find a new one we absolutely clamp down on it," he said.

Asked what impact the vaccine roll-out was having so far, he said there were signs that it was reducing transmission and that the numbers in hospital were falling much more sharply than they did in the first wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the British government says it aims to give every adult in the country a first dose of coronavirus vaccine by July 31, a month earlier than its previous target.

The goal is for everyone over 50 or with an underlying health condition to get a shot by April 15, rather than the previous target of May 1.

The makers of the two vaccines Britain is using, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have both experienced supply problems in Europe. But UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday that “we now think that we have the supplies" to speed up the vaccination campaign.

More than 17.2 million people have been given the first of two doses of vaccine since the UK inoculation campaign began on December 8.

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with senior ministers Sunday to finalise a “road map" out of that national lockdown that is due to be announced on Monday.

Britain has had more than 120,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe.

