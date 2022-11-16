New Delhi: Hours after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given a go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

The British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from the new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme.

The UK Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday tweeted, “Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years."

“The launch of the scheme is a significant moment both for our bilateral relationship with India and the UK’s wider commitment to forging stronger links with the Indo-Pacific region to strengthen both our economies," Downing Street said in a statement.

The UK has more links with India than almost any country in the Indo-Pacific region. Nearly a quarter of all international students in the UK are from India, and Indian investment into the UK supports 95,000 jobs across the UK.

The UK is currently negotiating a trade deal with India. If agreed, it will be the first deal of its kind India has made with a European country. The trade deal would build on the UK-India trading relationship, already worth £24 billion, and allow the UK to seize the opportunities presented by India’s growing economy.

In parallel to the mobility partnership with India, the UK government said it is also strengthening its ability to remove immigration offenders.