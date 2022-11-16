UK clears 3,000 visas for Indian professionals1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 01:50 PM IST
The British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from the new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme
New Delhi: Hours after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given a go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.