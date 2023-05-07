UK companies offer IVF, menopause benefits to tempt women to work amid worker shortages

UK companies offer IVF, menopause benefits to tempt women to work amid worker shortages2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Jobs advertising time off for a lost pregnancy rocketed almost 3,000% from a year ago in March, while posts citing fertility benefits such as egg freezing and IVF treatment soared over 700%, according to data provided to Bloomberg by the job site Adzuna
British companies are luring women into work by offering leave for menopause and miscarriage, part of an effort to fill vacancies during a period of widespread worker shortages.
