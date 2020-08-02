UK considering a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi

Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, the Treasury said on Saturday, amid growing interest in recognizing the contributions of minorities.

Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, the Treasury said on Saturday, amid growing interest in recognizing the contributions of minorities.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) to pursue recognition of Black, Asian and other minority individuals, the Treasury said.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) to pursue recognition of Black, Asian and other minority individuals, the Treasury said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"RMAC is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi", the UK Treasury said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics Mahatma Gandhi