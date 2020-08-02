Subscribe
Home >News >world >UK considering a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi
UK considering a coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi

1 min read . 05:49 AM IST Reuters

Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi.

Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, the Treasury said on Saturday, amid growing interest in recognizing the contributions of minorities.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) to pursue recognition of Black, Asian and other minority individuals, the Treasury said.

"RMAC is currently considering a coin to commemorate Gandhi", the UK Treasury said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

