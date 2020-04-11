LONDON: The latest death toll from the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen by 917 to 9,875 people, health officials said on Saturday.

The rise, which detailed the number of hospital deaths as of 1600 GMT on April 10, was lower than that reported on Friday.

The Department of Health also said 78,991 had tested positive for the virus as of 0800 GMT on Saturday. Britain is hoping the number of infections, hospital admissions and deaths are reaching a peak, allowing it to consider when it could ease a lockdown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

