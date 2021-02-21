UK could declare Brexit 'water wars': report

UK could declare Brexit 'water wars': report1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 06:06 AM IST
Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered
Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on British shellfish, the Telegraph reported.
Senior government sources pointed to potential restrictions on the importing of mineral water and seed potatoes, the report said.
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver5 min read . 05:53 AM IST
Two killed in Mandalay city in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests3 min read . 05:41 AM IST
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 5 more bodies recovered at Tapovan, toll reaches 671 min read . 05:38 AM IST
Lab testing in India should be of world standards: Piyush Goyal1 min read . 05:35 AM IST
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×