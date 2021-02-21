OPEN APP
UK could declare Brexit 'water wars': report
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP)

UK could declare Brexit 'water wars': report

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 06:06 AM IST Reuters

Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on British shellfish, the Telegraph reported.

Senior government sources pointed to potential restrictions on the importing of mineral water and seed potatoes, the report said.



