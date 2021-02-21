UK could declare Brexit 'water wars': report

Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on British shellfish, the Telegraph reported.

Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on British shellfish, the Telegraph reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}