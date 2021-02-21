UK could declare Brexit 'water wars': report

UK could declare Brexit 'water wars': report1 min read . 06:06 AM IST
Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered
Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on British shellfish, the Telegraph reported.
Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on British shellfish, the Telegraph reported.
Senior government sources pointed to potential restrictions on the importing of mineral water and seed potatoes, the report said.
Senior government sources pointed to potential restrictions on the importing of mineral water and seed potatoes, the report said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.