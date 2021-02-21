Subscribe
UK could declare Brexit 'water wars': report
UK could declare Brexit 'water wars': report

1 min read . 06:06 AM IST Reuters

Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered

Britain could restrict imports of European mineral water and several food products under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on British shellfish, the Telegraph reported.

Senior government sources pointed to potential restrictions on the importing of mineral water and seed potatoes, the report said.

