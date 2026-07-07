UK court dismisses Prince Harry's privacy lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry has lost his privacy lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, after a UK High Court judge ruled that the claimants had failed to prove allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Prince Harry loses his lawsuit against Daily Mail The Duke of Sussex was among a group of prominent public figures who launched legal proceedings in 2022, accusing the newspaper publisher of engaging in a range of illegal practices to obtain private information. The claimants alleged that journalists working for the titles had unlawfully accessed personal information through methods including phone hacking, tapping landline telephones and placing surveillance devices in homes and vehicles.

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Joining Prince Harry in the case were musician Elton John, filmmaker David Furnish, actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, campaigner Doreen Lawrence and former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes. The group sought damages over claims that their privacy had been systematically violated over several years.

Also Read | Elizabeth Hurley describes monstrous privacy invasion by Daily Mail in British media hacking case

Associated Newspapers consistently denied the allegations throughout the proceedings, maintaining that the claims were unfounded. Following an 11-week trial earlier this year, the High Court ruled in favour of the publisher, concluding that the claimants had not established their case.

In his judgment, Judge Nicklin said the claimants were “open to criticism” for the way aspects of their case had been presented. He specifically referred to allegations that employees of Associated Newspapers had lied during the Leveson Inquiry, the judge-led public inquiry established to examine the culture, ethics and practices of the British press in the wake of the phone-hacking scandal.

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The court did not uphold the allegations of unlawful information gathering, bringing the case to a close in favour of the publisher. A separate hearing to determine legal costs will be held at a later date. The litigation is estimated to have cost around $40 million.

The ruling represents the latest legal setback for Prince Harry in his continuing efforts to challenge sections of the British media over alleged invasions of privacy. In previous cases, he secured a partial victory against Mirror Group Newspapers over unlawful information gathering before reaching a settlement, while News Group Newspapers also settled claims brought by the Duke without a full trial.

Also Read | Prince Harry returns to London as privacy case against Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry also previously sued Associated Newspapers for libel over an article concerning his legal challenge against the UK government regarding his security arrangements after stepping back from royal duties. He later withdrew the libel claim, while separately losing his legal challenge over the withdrawal of publicly funded police protection.

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The judgment comes as Prince Harry is in the United Kingdom to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, the international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans that he founded. A hearing to determine the costs arising from the privacy lawsuit will take place at a later date.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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