OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds

A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said on Wednesday.

In a study that compared death rates among people in Britain infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.1.7 against those infected with other variants of the COVID-19-causing virus, scientists said the new variant's mortality rate was "significantly higher".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker takes the nasal swab of a passenger from Maharashtra for a Covid-19 test.

Maharashtra sees huge spike in daily Covid-19 count, reports over 13,500 new cases

1 min read . 09:10 PM IST
Photo: iStock

Cabinet clears amendments to Insurance Act for raising FDI to 74%

1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
In this image made from UNTV video, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore speaks during a U.N. Security Council high-level meeting on COVID-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations, chaired by British Foreign Secretary Dominc Raab, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at UN headquarters, in New York. (UNTV via AP)

$1 billion more needed for COVAX COVID-19 vaccine rollout: UNICEF chief

1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Photo: Ashesh Shah/Mint

Exports in March expected to record healthy growth: Commerce Secretary

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST

The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in Britain in September 2020, and has since also been found in more than 100 other countries.

It has 23 mutations in its genetic code - a relatively high number - and some of them have made it far more easily spread. Scientists say it is about 40%-70% more transmissible than previous dominant variants that were circulating.

In the UK study, published in The BMJ on Wednesday, infection with the new variant led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 COVID-19 patients, compared with 141 among the same number of patients who were matched for age, sex, sociodemographic background, date of infection, and other factors, but infected with other variants.

Hazard ratio for mortality with the B.1.1.7 variant was 1.64, compared to previously circulating versions of the virus.

"Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly, this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously," said Robert Challen, a researcher at Exeter University who co-led the research.

Independent experts said this study's findings add to previous preliminary evidence linking infection with the B.1.1.7 virus variant with an increased risk of dying from COVID-19.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Initial findings from the study were presented to the UK government earlier this year, along with other research, by experts on its New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, or NERVTAG, panel.

Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at Warwick University, said the precise mechanisms behind the higher death rate of the B.1.1.7 variant were still not clear, but "could be related to higher levels of virus replication as well as increased transmissibility".

He warned that the UK variant was likely fuelling a recent surge in infections across Europe.

SOURCE: https://bit.ly/38rjqaW The BMJ, online March 10, 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout