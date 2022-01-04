The UK government on Tuesday reported a record of more than 200,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the highly transmissible Omicron strain surges through the country.

It said it had logged 218,724 infections -- the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the government for now sees nothing in the data to suggest the need for further Covid-19 regulations even as new cases remain at record levels.

But while hospital admissions and occupancy are “increasing significantly," the cases appear to be less serious than in previous waves of the pandemic, spokesman Max Blain told reporters at a regular briefing on Tuesday.

“We’re not seeing the same jump in beds that require ventilation," he said. “At the moment we don’t see any data to suggest that further restrictions would be the right approach."

The comments suggest Johnson will stick with the lighter-touch regulations that have characterized his approach to the latest wave of coronavirus, relying on its vaccine booster program while allowing businesses to remain open.

On Wednesday, the government is due to announce the findings of a review into the current measures, which include mandatory face masks in certain settings and Covid-19 certification to gain entry to venues and large events.

When introduced last month, they triggered the biggest rebellion of Conservative members of Parliament of Johnson’s time in office, leaving him little room to maneuver when it comes to tightening the rules further.

While the government looks likely to keep the current measures in place for now, the legislation contains a sunset clause meaning they expire on Jan. 26.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

