Home >News >World >UK Covid data looks 'very positive' for lifting lockdown, minister says

UK Covid data looks 'very positive' for lifting lockdown, minister says

Robert Jenrick told Sky News the next stage in the easing of Covid measures would be about personal choice and he would not choose to wear a face mask.
1 min read . 02:42 PM IST Reuters

'The data that we're seeing that the Prime Minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap looks very positive,' Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said

The data that will decide if final lockdown restrictions in England can be lifted on July 19 is looking "very positive", thanks to the success of the vaccination programme, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.

"The data that we're seeing that the Prime Minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap looks very positive," he told Sky News.

"It does seem as if we can now move forward and move to a much more permissive regime where we move away from many of those restrictions that have been so difficult for us."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

