UK Covid inquiry: Boris Johnson admits underestimating virus threat
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conceded that the government had ‘made mistakes,’ but at the same time emphasized collective failure rather than his own errors
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday admitted before the COVID-19 public inquiry that his government “underestimated the scale and the pace of the challenge" when reports of a new virus began to start coming from China in early 2020, reported AP.
