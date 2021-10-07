This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
UK cuts 47 countries from Covid travel 'red list'
1 min read.11:29 PM ISTAFP
Under the new rules that come into effect from 0300 GMT on Monday October 11, only seven countries -- Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela -- will remain under the restrictions
The UK government on Thursday announced a dramatic reduction to its coronavirus travel "red list", scrapping bans on foreigners travelling to England from 47 countries.
