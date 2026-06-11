UK defence minister John Healey quits citing Starmer's plans to fail to keep country safe

Britain’s Defence Secretary, John Healey, resigned on Thursday following a disagreement over military funding. He criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not allocating sufficient resources to strengthen the country’s defences, despite growing security threats, Reuters reported.

The unexpected resignation, accompanied by a scathing public letter, compounds the pressure on Starmer when he is facing a likely leadership challenge and exposes the crisis at the heart of government - how it can ramp up defence spending when there is no money to spare.

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Britain's defence and finance ministries have been locked in talks for months over how to meet rising demands to expand military spending, delaying Britain's Defence Investment Plan, which was expected to be published last year, Reuters reported.

Military leaders have stressed the plan is needed to meet the rising threat level at a time of frequent Russian incursions into British waters, but the government is already struggling to reduce debt while the overall tax burden at its highest level in decades.

The high-profile resignation comes as Starmer struggles to hold onto power, after Wes Streeting resigned as health minister in May and as another challenger, Andy Burnham, attempts to return to frontline politics to launch a leadership bid.

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"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats," Healey said in his letter to Starmer.

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Britain's defence industry has been infuriated over the delay to the plan, saying it cannot invest in long-term programmes.

The UK is contending with the U.S. pivoting away from protecting Europe while at the same time the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran exposed Britain's lack of military readiness with its navy unable to immediately deploy an advanced warship to the region.

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The defence plan is aimed at laying out the funding for military equipment and services to ensure the armed forces move to a state of “warfighting readiness”, and Starmer said on Wednesday it would be published before a NATO summit beginning on July 7.

“Your DIP financial settlement - which I was first given in full on Monday afternoon this week - falls well short of what is required for defence and the country at this dangerous time,” Healey said.

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“I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our forces and increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make the country less safe.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.

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