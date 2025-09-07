UK delegation reviews Tihar jail conditions as India presses for extraditions of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi

A delegation from the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recently visited Tihar Jail in the national capital, according to prison officials. The visit is part of the Indian legal system's ongoing efforts to facilitate the extradition of fugitives to India.

The Indian government aims to strengthen its case for bringing back high-profile fugitives like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya. As part of this effort, authorities are working to demonstrate that those extradited to India will be held in safe and secure conditions at Tihar Jail, ANI reported.

In the past, British courts have denied extradition requests from India, citing concerns over prison conditions. To address these issues, the Indian government has assured the UK that no extradited individuals will face unlawful interrogation while in custody.

According to the information, the CPS team visited the high-security ward of Tihar and spoke with the prisoners there. The officials assured them that if needed, a special “enclave” will be built in the jail premises, where high-profile accused can stay safe.

So far, 178 extradition requests from India are pending abroad, out of which about 20 are stuck in Britain alone. These include the names of arms dealers and operatives with Khalistani links.

Earlier this year, in July, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had stated that the Indian government is continuing to "make the case" for the extradition of fugitives from the United Kingdom (UK) as part of their ongoing efforts to secure the return of these individuals wanted for legal proceedings in India.

Vijay Mallya, the embattled liquor tycoon currently residing in London, remains the focus of India’s extradition efforts over allegations of defaulting on loans totaling more than ₹9,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the ₹13,800 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, is currently in the custody of UK authorities. He was declared a fugitive economic offender by Indian courts in December 2019. Arrested in March 2019, his extradition to India has already been approved by the UK High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Nirav Modi and his uncle, Mehul Choksi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in 2018. As part of the investigation, several assets linked to the duo have been seized.