UK delivers more than 6 lakh vaccines in 24 hours
- Official figures showed that 119,306 first doses were given on Friday, and 485,421 second doses
More than 6 lakh first and second doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Britain in the space of 24 hours, according to data released on Saturday.
Official figures showed that 119,306 first doses were given on Friday, and 485,421 second doses. The data also showed a further 35 people had died from the virus within 28 days of a positive test, and 2,206 people had tested positive.
In the last seven days, daily deaths were down 29% from the previous week, while cases were down 6.5%.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
