UK deploys Typhoon fighter jets to intercept unidentified aircraft amid Ukraine crisis1 min read . 08:17 PM IST
The Typhoon fighter jets, deployed from a Royal Air Force base in Scotland, are supported by an air-to-air refueling tanker
The UK. deployed Typhoon fighter jets against “unidentified aircraft" approaching its area of interest, the Ministry of Defence said Wednesday in a statement.
The planes, deployed from a Royal Air Force base in Scotland, are supported by an air-to-air refueling tanker, according to the statement. “We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete," the ministry said. It did not have an immediate comment on the origin of the aircraft being intercepted.
Britain has frequently deployed its quick-response jets in the past to intercept Russian military aircraft. Such aircraft have never entered sovereign U.K. airspace without authorization, a person familiar with the situation said.
The scrambling of British jets comes at a time of tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday afternoon.
