5 die while crossing English Channel after UK approves deportation bill

Five people died on Tuesday while crossing the English Channel, as reported by French media, shortly after the UK's approval of a migrant deportation bill. The Voix du Nord newspaper stated that their bodies were found on Wimereaux beach in northern France on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident follows the passage of a controversial bill aimed at deporting migrants, recently endorsed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The UK government intends to deport certain individuals who enter the country illegally, hoping to deter migrants from embarking on perilous journeys across the Channel in overcrowded and unsafe inflatable boats, often in pursuit of asylum in Britain.

Human rights organizations have strongly criticized the legislation, denouncing it as cruel and inhumane. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

