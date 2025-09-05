UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns —Who was she? What was the controversy? Explained

In a major setback to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government, UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who also served as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government from July 2024, has resigned. This comes after the independent ethics adviser's probe found she broke the ministerial code by not paying enough tax on a property tax.

In her resignation letter to PM Starmer, according to AP, she stated, "I take full responsibility for this error. I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount." The PM responded in a handwritten letter, saying, “I have nothing but admiration for you and huge respect for your achievements in politics, ending it "with very best wishes and with real sadness.”

Who was UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner? Angela Rayner, 45, was raised in Stockport, near Manchester in northwest England. She previously worked as a care worker and became a mother at 16, leaving her state school with very few qualifications. Despite this, she rose to the position of Britain’s deputy prime minister with responsibility for housing, following Labour’s landslide victory in the 2024 election.

She grew up in one of the region’s most disadvantaged social housing estates, and in her resignation letter, she stated that the demands of government “are nothing compared to the challenge of putting food on the table.” From a young age, Rayner looked after her mother, who lived with bipolar disorder and depression, while her father was frequently absent.

She entered parliament in 2015 as the Labour MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, near Manchester, following a stint working with trade unions, which have long been traditional supporters of the Labour Party.

Rayner was once viewed as a potential successor to Starmer thanks to her strong support among party grassroots, according to AFP.

What was UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner's controversy? Rayner, a mother of three sons, including one who was born prematurely and is registered blind with lifelong special needs, explained that following her divorce in 2023, she sold her share of the family home to a trust fund to secure it for her child's future and used the proceeds to purchase a flat.

She paid a reduced property surcharge by declaring the flat as her main residence rather than a second home, but later acknowledged this was incorrect, as her son is under 18.

Following many days of controversy, she confessed on September 4 that she had underpaid property tax on £800,000 ($1.1 million) home in Hove, in southern England, putting the onus on an "inaccurate" recommendation.

According to reports, Rayner avoided paying the required levy, known as stamp duty, potentially saving £40,000. In the UK, property purchases are subject to levies, with higher rates applying to more expensive properties and additional homes.