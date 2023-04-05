UK detects 'tick-borne virus cases' in several areas. What we know so far2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 11:10 AM IST
The UK Health Security Agency said that three cases of probable or confirmed tick-borne encephalitis acquired in England have been found since 2019, including one linked to the Yorkshire area last year.
Several areas of England have reported tick virus cases that can cause meningitis-like symptoms. The UK Health Security Agency advised changes to tests in hospitals to prevent it from spreading, according to a report published by Bloomberg news.
