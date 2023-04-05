Several areas of England have reported tick virus cases that can cause meningitis-like symptoms. The UK Health Security Agency advised changes to tests in hospitals to prevent it from spreading, according to a report published by Bloomberg news.

In an official statement, the UKHSA said that three cases of probable or confirmed tick-borne encephalitis acquired in England have been found since 2019, including one linked to the Yorkshire area last year.

The 2022 case was the first confirmed in England and the virus has also been detected in the Hampshire/Dorset and Norfolk areas, the statement read.

A spokesperson said that the agency chose to release the information now because it’s the start of tick season, Bloomberg reported.

Tick virus and its symptoms

TBEV is a virus carried by ticks that is common in many countries globally. Symptoms from the virus can range from asymptomatic infection to a severe infection of the central nervous system similar to meningitis such as a high fever with a headache, neck stiffness, confusion, or reduced consciousness, the agency said.

While the risk to the general public is low, the UKHSA has recommended changes to test in hospitals to ensure cases are detected early, particularly given its asymptomatic presentation in some people.

UK Health Security Agency suggestions

Meera Chand, deputy director at the UKHSA said, "Our surveillance suggests that tick-borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK. Ticks also carry various other infections, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce your chances of being bitten when outdoors in areas where ticks thrive."

The UK agency advised people to check their clothes and body regularly for ticks after being outdoors, particularly in moorlands or woodlands. Data from the agency’s surveillance program found adults are usually bitten on the legs, while children are more commonly bitten on the head or neck area.

(With Bloomberg inputs)