UK doctors on standby for potential coronavirus vaccine rollout before Christmas

After British drugmaker AstraZeneca reiterated it expects data from late-stage trials of the Covid-19 vaccine later this year, doctors in England have been put on standby for the possible roll-out of the jab before Christmas, which would potentially turn the tide in the fight against the deadly virus.

An October data showed the vaccine, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, produces an immune response in both old and young adults. AstraZeneca is expected to publish eagerly awaited late-stage clinical trial data in the coming weeks.

Speaking to BBC, chief executive of the National Health Service in England, Simon Stevens said that with over 200 coronavirus vaccines in development, one will “hopefully" be available in the first part of next year, but doctors will be “gearing up" in case it is ready sooner.

The UK’s drug regulator has started accelerated reviews of vaccines under development by Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as Britain gets ready to approve the first successful shot as soon as possible.

'Getting closer, but not there yet'

Andrew Pollard, Chief Trial Investigator at the University of Oxford, said he’s optimistic results could come before the end of the year to show whether the experimental vaccine will work.

"I'm optimistic that we could reach that point before the end of this year," Pollard said.

“We’re getting closer, but we’re not there yet," he told a hearing of Parliament’s science committee on Wednesday. There’s a “small chance" a vaccine could begin to be distributed to people by Christmas, he said, adding that the time lines aren’t yet clear.

Ministers have said care home residents and workers will be first in line to receive a vaccine, followed by people aged 80 and over, followed by healthcare workers and then the wider population.

But Kate Bingham, chairwoman of the U.K. Vaccine Taskforce, warned last week the arrival of a vaccine may not bring an end to the pandemic.

“The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long," she wrote in The Lancet medical journal.

