UK doesn't have vaccine surplus to share: PM's spokesman
'Our first priority is to protect the British public, and the vaccine rollout is continuing to that end', Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said
LONDON : Britain does not currently have a surplus of Covid-19 vaccines to share with other countries, but will consider how to share any future surplus if there is one, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday
"Our first priority is to protect the British public, and the vaccine rollout is continuing to that end," the spokesman told reporters. "We don't currently have a surplus of vaccines, but we will consider how they are best allocated as they become available."
