UK doubles permanent residency wait for foreign workers — will new rules affect Indians? Explained

The Labour government has announced a major shift in immigration policy, requiring foreign workers in the United Kingdom to wait twice as long to qualify for permanent residency. In addition to the extended waiting period, migrants will now have to satisfy a “series of new tests” to demonstrate their commitment to becoming integrated members of British society.

Also Read | UK visa applications from Indian students & workers fall sharply

British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed the policy on Monday at Labour's annual conference in Liverpool. Under the new proposals, individuals will have to earn the right to claim Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) — the status that provides working rights, access to state benefits, and a clear path to eventual citizenship. Crucially, applicants will now have to wait ten years, instead of the current five, before they are eligible to apply to settle permanently in the UK.

Applicants must fulfil a stringent set of conditions during this decade-long wait, including consistently making national insurance contributions, demonstrating the ability to speak English to a “high standard”, and actively volunteering for local community organisations.

Ms Mahmood explained that the change was necessary to address public concerns regarding the system's fairness. “The truth is, across this country, people feel like things are spinning out of control,” she asserted.

“When they hear of widespread illegal working, undercutting British workers' wages, they feel the system is rigged,” she added.

This policy response comes as migration remains at the forefront of the political agenda, fuelled both by the substantial increase in legal migration under the preceding Conservative government and the record numbers of people crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Will the UK’s new permanent residency rules impact Indians? Yes, the UK’s new permanent residency rules are expected to have a significant impact on Indian nationals, who currently represent the largest group of skilled workers and students arriving in the United Kingdom.

The changes affect Indian nationals most keenly because they predominantly use the specific visa routes targeted by the new policies.

Here is a breakdown of how the new rules will impact Indian workers and students: