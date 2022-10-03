‘We have listened’: UK drops income tax cut for highest earners

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss dropped a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after announcing it, in a bid to fend off a mounting rebellion from Members of Parliament in her own Conservative Party. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced the decision in a tweet early Monday, saying “we get it, and we have listened." In a statement posted with his tweet, he said the decision to scrap the 45% rate of income tax had become a “distraction."

