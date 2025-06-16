UK Drought Extends to Yorkshire as Reservoirs Dwindle Further

(Bloomberg) -- Drought conditions in the UK have spread to Yorkshire, as dry weather lowered water levels further in reservoirs and rivers.

The drought declaration by the Environment Agency came after the region of northeast England received almost zero rainfall for 22 days last month. That left Yorkshire’s Washburn and Bradford Supply reservoirs 67% and 56% full, respectively, at the end of May compared with a norm of around 85%, according to the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology.

“While we have had some rain at the start of June, it has not been enough to reverse the impacts of the prolonged dry weather,” Claire Barrow, the Environment Agency’s planning and engagement manager in Yorkshire, said in a statement.

Last month, UK environment authorities urged water companies to take more steps to shore up supplies amid England’s driest spring since 1893. Northwest England was first region to be designated with a drought this year, allowing the agency to introduce new irrigation rules and impose restrictions, such as hosepipe bans.

Companies, including Yorkshire Water, are asking customers to voluntarily curb consumption, which has increased this year. No hosepipe bans are currently in place, said Matt Bright, a spokesperson for Water UK.

Reservoirs in England and Wales were a below-normal 78% full at the end of May, down from roughly 85% full a month earlier, according to a new report from the water center. Reservoir levels in Scotland are also unseasonably low.

Patchy rain is forecast for northern England this week and longer-term weather models suggest the region could see periods of heavy precipitation through the end of June, according to the UK Met Office.

Temperatures across the UK are expected to rise this week, with the hottest weather in south, where daytime highs could climb near to 30C (86F) from Thursday.

