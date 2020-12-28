UK drug regulator might clear Oxford vaccine next week

Britain’s drug regulator could approve Covid-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford as early as next week, according to a source familiar with the matter.

On Sunday, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) via an email said it would need time to carry out a review of the vaccine data. The comments came soon after Sunday Telegraph reported that the vaccine could be rolled out across Britain from January 4.

However, representatives for the MHRA and AstraZeneca declined to comment on it directly. AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot and U.K. health officials had previously said they hoped for approval by the end of the year.

If all goes as planned, then the go-ahead would come about three weeks after the U.K. became the first western country to begin vaccinations, using a shot from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that’s been administered to more than 600,000 Britons. Yet, Covid cases have once again jumped in Britain amid concern about a new strain of the virus that officials have said is more contagious.

The Mail on Sunday reported the current lockdown in different parts of the country could be eased at the end of February as the imminent approval of the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot permits the vaccination of as many as 15 million of the country’s most vulnerable people. The country’s health service would no longer be at risk of being overwhelmed by virus cases once that threshold is met, the newspaper said.

Trial Questions

U.K. approval would provide vindication for the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot, which has been slowed by questions about discrepancies in the trial results. Overall, these studies showed that the vaccine was less effective than Pfizer and Moderna Inc jabs. But a subset of the trial that showed better results resulted from a dosing mistake.

The U.K. has more riding on the domestically developed shot than the U.S. and some other countries because it won’t be able to get any of the Moderna vaccine until well into next year.

Vaccination Sites

Mass vaccination centers at sports stadiums and conference venues are expected to begin in the second week of January, the Telegraph reported. Government officials will hold a meeting on the pandemic Monday after scientists warned that school closures may be necessary to slow the spread of the new Covid-19 variant, the newspaper said.

The country has been one of the hardest hit in Europe with more than 70,000 deaths, the most in the region after Italy. Much of the U.K. has been moved into the harshest Tier 4 restrictions, which prohibit household mixing and forced the closing of pubs, restaurants and many businesses, after the discovery earlier this month of the more contagious strain.

