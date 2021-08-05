NEW DELHI: The UK has eased covid-related travel restrictions for Indians by moving the country from UK’s "red" list to "amber" list. Fully vaccinated Indians will no longer need to mandatorily quarantine themselves in a hotel.

The UK high commission in New Delhi on Thursday said that under UK’s traffic light system for international travel, those coming into the country from destinations on the amber list means 10-day quarantining at home or any place of one's choice.

The shift from red to amber status is expected to directly impact thousands of Indian families as well as students looking to travel to the UK. India was placed on the "red" list after the country was devastated by a brutal second wave of covid-19 infections caused by the highly virulent Delta strain of the novel coronavirus in April-May. Infections that had crossed the 400,000 mark, have now fallen to under 50,000 new cases daily.

The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes will come into effect on Sunday, 8 August at 4 am (local time), UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a Twitter post.

“While it’s right that we continue our cautious approach, it’s great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our successful domestic vaccination programme," he said in another post.

According to rules pertaining to travel from countries in the “amber" list, visit visas for the UK from India are now open, in addition to long-term visas that have remained open, the UK high commission statement said.

“Under the voluntary ‘Test to Release’ scheme, they can choose to pay for a private covid-19 test on day 5 of the quarantine. If the result is negative, they can end their quarantine," it added.

Travellers from India will need to take a covid test within three days before their flight and book for two covid tests to be taken on arrival in the UK in advance. They will also need to complete a passenger locator form on arrival.

After arriving in the UK, passengers must quarantine and take their first test on or before day two and the second on or after day eight. If the second test result is negative, the quarantine can end.

Those below 18 and those fully vaccinated in the UK are exempt from home quarantine as are those who have received two doses of covid vaccine in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas, said the European Union and the US.

