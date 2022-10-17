UK economic crises: New finance minister reverses all of Liz Truss’ tax cuts3 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 04:23 PM IST
UK’s new finance minister Jeremy Hunt has reversed all the tax cuts and also scaled back expensive energy bill support
Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, on Monday reversed entirely all of British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax cuts and scaled back the expensive energy bills support in an emergency fiscal statement.