UK economy contracts in third quarter as recession looms2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 01:46 PM IST
- The weak economic outlook provides a tough backdrop for next week's budget statement by finance minister Jeremy Hunt
United Kingdom's economy shrank in the third quarter, official data showed Friday, likely confirming it is already in a recession forecast to last some time. Output shrank 0.2 percent in the July-September period, following a modest rise in the second quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. As well as recession, United Kingdom is facing a cost-of-living crisis with UK inflation at a four-decade high above 10 percent.